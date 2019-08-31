LAWRENCE,
Bernard Wallace
(Paul Harris Fellow):
On August 23, 2019, peacefully at Ilam Lifecare, aged 93 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Betty. Loved father and father-in-law of Michael and Elizabeth, Helen and Alistair Cameron (Sydney), Tony and Sarah. Loved Poppa of Jonathan, Chris and Emily, Sarah and Alex, Tim and Nicola, and his great-grandchildren Tristan, Skylar and Alicia (Sydney). Our sincere thanks to the wonderful staff at Ilam Lifecare for their loving care of Bernie for six years and Dr Mark Cohen for his care over so many years. Messages to the Lawrence Family, PO Box 474, Christchurch 8140. A service has been held.
