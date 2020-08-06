HANNA,
Bernard John (Bernie):
Passed away at 8.30am on August 5, 2020, surrounded by his lovely wife and girls, aged 85 years. Bernie was the beloved husband, best friend and soulmate of Beve. Loving Dad of Debbie, the late Mandy, Andrea and Tracy. Father-in-law to Steve. Bernie was the big brother of the late Lola Byrne, the late Michael Hanna, Marie McLeod and Vincent Hanna. Bernie was also a super Grandad to 12 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren.
Grandad forever in our hearts.
There will be a small family service held for Bernie in the Beth Shan Chapel, 157 Georges Drive, Napier, on Friday, August 7, 2020, at 10.30am. Messages to the Hanna Family, C/- PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in The Press on Aug. 6, 2020