DRY, Bernard George:
Dorothy along with Anita, Virginia, Christopher, Bernadette, Hayden and their families would like to thank all the family and friends for their love and support shown to us all on the passing of Bernard. Much loved husband, father, father-in-law and grandad. Thank you for all the baking, flowers and messages of support we have received they have all been very much appreciated. Thank you all who travelled near and far to attend Bernard's funeral. Thank you to Sonia Sullivan and Nicki Lysaght from Heartland Funeral Services for your understanding and guidance. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement of our heartfelt thanks.
Published in The Press on Aug. 31, 2019