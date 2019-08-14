DRY, Bernard George:
On Monday, August 12, 2019, aged 80 years. Dearly loved husband and companion of Dorothy. Much loved Dad and best friend of Anita and Rob Armstrong (Otematata), Virginia and Tai Walker (Christchurch), Christopher and Janelle (Dunedin), Bernadette and Jason Edgecombe (Palmerston North), Hayden and Krystal Dry (Otematata). Adored and much loved grandad of Ryan, Charmaine, James, Quentin, Anaru, Lucas, Kaleb, Dominic, and Emily. Loved brother of the late Eugine Dry and Maryanne Urqhart (Ashburton). Special thanks to the staff at Heritage Lifecare (Highfield, Timaru) for the care, friendships, love and compassion to Bernard. A Requiem Mass will be held at St Thomas' Catholic Church, Timaru, on Thursday, August 15 at 1.30pm, followed by a private cremation. Messages to Heartland Funerals, PO Box 4144, Timaru.
Published in The Press on Aug. 14, 2019