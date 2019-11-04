CONNOLLY, Bernard Leo:
Peacefully, on November 1, 2019, in his 81st year. Adored husband of the late Pauline Connolly and much loved and respected father and father-in-law of Rebecca and Michael, Andrew and Jo and Jonathan and Rachelle. Treasured and adored Grandpa to Ben, Milly, Sam, Theo, Joe, Eddy and Ollie. In lieu of flowers donations to The Nurse Maude Hospice would be appreciated and may be made online at
bit.ly/blconnolly0111. Messages can be addressed to the Connolly family, c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Matthew's Catholic Church, 108 Jeffreys Road, Bryndwr, Christchurch, on Thursday, November 7, at 12.00 noon. Recitation of the Rosary will be held in the Church on Wednesday at 7.00pm.
Published in The Press on Nov. 4, 2019