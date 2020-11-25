Bernard BRETTELL

Death Notice

BRETTELL,
Bernard Glynn (Bernie):
On November 22, 2020, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, aged 83 years. Dearly loved husband of Jenny, and loved father and father-in-law of Lisa and Steve Tatterson (Melbourne), and Sarah and John Kevin (NSW). A much loved Grandad of Liam and Isabel. A loved brother-in-law of Shirley Noonan and Paul and Dianne Noonan. Messages to the family of the late Bernie Brettell, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In accordance with Bernie's wishes, a private funeral service will be held.

Published in The Press on Nov. 25, 2020
