Bernadine KOOPS

Service Information
John Rhind Funeral Directors
13-19 London St
Christchurch, Canterbury
033799920
Memorial service
Friday, Jul. 10, 2020
1:00 p.m.
John Rhind Funeral Directors
13-19 London St
Christchurch, Canterbury
Death Notice

KOOPS,
Bernadine (Dini, and Dine):
On July 6, 2020, at Christchurch Hospital. Dearly loved wife of the late Ron (Reint) and dearly loved mother of Maria, Robert, and the late Jackie. Loved by all her family in the Netherlands, and all her friends.
'Safe in the arms of Jesus'.
Messages to the Koops family, c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A Service of Thanksgiving for Bernadine's life and faith will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entrance off London and Whitmore Streets, on Friday, July 10, 2020 at 1.00pm, and afterward private interment.

Published in The Press on July 8, 2020
