KOOPS,
Bernadine (Dini, and Dine):
On July 6, 2020, at Christchurch Hospital. Dearly loved wife of the late Ron (Reint) and dearly loved mother of Maria, Robert, and the late Jackie. Loved by all her family in the Netherlands, and all her friends.
'Safe in the arms of Jesus'.
Messages to the Koops family, c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A Service of Thanksgiving for Bernadine's life and faith will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entrance off London and Whitmore Streets, on Friday, July 10, 2020 at 1.00pm, and afterward private interment.
Published in The Press on July 8, 2020