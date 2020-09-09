Bernadette EDWARDS

EDWARDS,
Bernadette Margaret:
Passed away on September 3, 2020 after a long illness and courageous battle. Loved daughter of Cecil (deceased) and Juanita. Dearly loved Mother of Maria and James. Much loved best friend of Theresa and cherished sister of Michelle, Monique and Ross, Christopher and Andrea, Michael and Jo. 'Other Mother' to Josef, Daniel, Damien, Jakeb, Paul and Eva and Aunty to Anthony (deceased), Danielle and Luca.
Goodbyes are not forever. Goodbyes are not the end. They simply mean I'll miss you until we meet again.
Messages may be addressed to the Bernadette Edwards family C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A Celebration of Bernadette's life will be held on Thursday. Due to the current Level 2 restrictions, attendance will be limited family and close friends by invitation only.


Published in The Press on Sept. 9, 2020
