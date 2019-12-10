BENBOW, Bernadette
(formerly Morton):
Beloved and adored. Passed away after illness on December 7, 2019, at Rose Court, Spreydon, in the company of her family. Wife of Dave, and mother of Stephen, Andrew, and Jamie. Mother-in-law of Katie, Cindy, and Reb. Grandmother of Kalvin, Lola, and Samuel. Sister of Anthony. Auntie, cousin, and a friend to many around the world. At Bernadette's request, no flowers please but donations to Nurse Maude would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The family would like to acknowledge the devotion, care, expertise and compassion given to Bernadette by the Nurse Maude Palliative Care Team and community nurses, the doctors and nurses at Christchurch Hospital, and the staff at Rose Court. Messages for the Family may be sent C/- PO Box 39127, Christchurch 8545. Her love was measured by giving. Rest easy Darling, you are forever within us all. A Memorial service will be held at Christchurch Crematorium Chapel, 65 Vickerys Road, Wigram, on Thursday, December 12, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on Dec. 10, 2019