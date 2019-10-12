BEUZENBERG, Belia:
Peacefully on October 8, 2019, at Cashmere View Rest Home, aged 89 years. Dearly loved by her children: Evelyn, Yvonne, Stephen, Miranda, Erica (deceased), Alan, Veronica, and their partners, and her grand and great-grandchildren, and also much loved by her late brother Leen and his family, Gerti, Inge and Barbara and their partners and children. A kind, gentle, loving mother who led her family with great integrity and dignity and who will be dearly missed. The family will hold a private celebration of her life. Please send messages directly to family, or c/- the Beuzenberg family to PO Box 35046, Christchurch 8640, or [email protected]
Published in The Press on Oct. 12, 2019