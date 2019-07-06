Beatrice TENNENT

Service Information
Gee & Hickton Funeral directors
1 Cornwall Street
Wellington, Wellington
045663103
Death Notice

TENNENT,
Beatrice Margaret:
Peacefully on June 29, 2019, surrounded by loved ones. Cherished wife of the late Tom; adored mother of the late David, Alastair and Debbie, Malcolm and Vivien, Graham and Leigh; much loved Grandma of Christy, Thomas and Courtenay, Lauren, Joshua; Matthew and Chloe; Emma, Rowena and Chris, Jonathan; Grace, Sophie, Joel, and Ella; and great-grandmother of Elijah and Audrey.
"In all your ways acknowledge Him and He shall direct
your paths"
A celebration of Margaret's life will be held in Knox Presbyterian Church, 574 High Street, Lower Hutt, on Wednesday, July 10, at 2.00pm.

Published in The Press on July 6, 2019
