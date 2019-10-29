PHILLIPS,
Beatrice Margaret (Betty):
On Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Palm Grove Rest Home. Much loved wife of the late Ron. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Paul and Vivienne, Paul and Andrea, Christine and Wayne. Loved Grandmother of her 12 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Messages to the Phillips Family, C\- PO Box 194, Kaiapoi. The Funeral Service for Betty will be held at Christchurch City Salvation Army, 853 Colombo Street (cnr of Colombo and Salisbury Streets), on Thursday, October 31 at 11.00am. Burial in the Waimairi Cemetery, Grahams Road.
Published in The Press on Oct. 29, 2019