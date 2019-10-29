Beatrice PHILLIPS

Guest Book
  • "Dear Betty & Special Aunty Betty we love you & always well!..."
Service Information
Canterbury Christian Funeral Services
22 Sheffield Cres
Christchurch, Canterbury
033588807
Death Notice

PHILLIPS,
Beatrice Margaret (Betty):
On Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Palm Grove Rest Home. Much loved wife of the late Ron. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Paul and Vivienne, Paul and Andrea, Christine and Wayne. Loved Grandmother of her 12 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Messages to the Phillips Family, C\- PO Box 194, Kaiapoi. The Funeral Service for Betty will be held at Christchurch City Salvation Army, 853 Colombo Street (cnr of Colombo and Salisbury Streets), on Thursday, October 31 at 11.00am. Burial in the Waimairi Cemetery, Grahams Road.

logo
Published in The Press on Oct. 29, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.