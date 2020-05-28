McGILLEN, Beatrice Maude:
Suddenly, but peacefully, on May 25, 2020, at Elloughton Gardens, Timaru. Loved daughter of the late Michael and Mary McGillen, loved sister of Lorna and Les (dec) Double and the late Eileen, Kathleen, Patrick, Hilda, Frank, George, Leslie, and Walter, much loved aunty of Grant (dec), Angela, Tracey, Wendy, Roger and families, and all her nieces and nephews.
"Rest in peace Beattie".
A requiem mass for Beattie will be celebrated at St Josephs Church, Wilkin St, Temuka, on Friday, May 29, at 1.00pm, followed by interment at Temuka Cemetery. With gathering restrictions limited to 100, please phone or text 02040323299, in advance, to register your intention of attending. Messages to 4a Alexandra St, Temuka 7920.
Betts Funeral Services
Published in The Press on May 28, 2020