On October 10, 2019, peacefully at Admatha Rest Home, aged 104 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Ted. Much loved mother of Margaret. Loved Grandma of James and Melissa Smith, Michelle and Matt Case. Proud great-grandma of Jackson, Tori, Jordie; Ryser, Jett and Frankie. Loved sister and sister-in-law of her 10 Tasmanian siblings (all deceased) and their spouses. A loved aunt, great-aunt, and great-great-Aant of her many nieces and nephews. Former mother-in-law of Owen Smith. Special thanks to the kind staff at Admatha for all their care over the last six years. Messages to the Henzel family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A Funeral Mass for Beatrice will be celebrated at St Mary's Pro Cathedral, 373 Manchester Street, Christchurch, on Monday, October 21, at 12.05pm, followed by burial at the Ruru Lawn Cemetery, Ruru Road.







