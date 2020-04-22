HENRY, Beatrice Mazzie:
Passed away on April 19, 2020, at Ilam Lifecare, aged 94 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Arthur, loved mother of Harry, and Bruce, and loved nana of Nikita.
"Great is Thy Faithfulness"
- Psalm 36:5
Special thanks to the staff and carers at Ilam Lifecare. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Beatrice Henry, c/- PO Box 31300, Ilam, Christchurch 8444. Due to current circumstances, no service will be held. Beatrice will be privately interred at Waimari Cemetery.
Published in The Press on Apr. 22, 2020