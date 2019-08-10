Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



Basil Clawson (Bas):

Peacefully went to be with the Lord, after a short illness, on Thursday, August 8, 2019, aged 86 years. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Jennifer. Loved and adored father and father-in-law of Susan and Peter Boyce, and Angela and Jason Plimmer. Treasured grandad of Jess, Josh, and Caleb Boyce; and Tom, and Georgia Plimmer. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Beatrice and the late Harry Hope, and Treive and John Andrew. Messages may be addressed to the Howell family C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013.

Proverbs 3:5-6

"Trust in the Lord…"

In lieu of flowers donations to Rhema Media Group would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/bchowell0808 A Celebration of Bas' life will be held in St Christopher's Anglican Church, 244 Avonhead Road, Avonhead, Christchurch, on Tuesday, August 13, at 1.00pm.







Published in The Press from Aug. 10 to Aug. 12, 2019

