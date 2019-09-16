PORTA,
Bartholomew (Bart):
Peacefully on Friday, September 13, 2019, after a long illness. Dearly loved husband of 57 years of Maria-Teresa, loved father and father-in-law of Ingrid, Sergi and Trisha. The family would like to thank all their friends for their wonderful support over the past 2 years and also Dr Deavoll and the staff at Burwood Hospital for their dedicated care of Bart during these past weeks. In lieu of flowers, donations to the SPCA would be much appreciated and may be made at the service. A Memorial Service to celebrate Bart's life will be held in the Academy Funeral Chapel, 65 Main South Road, Upper Riccarton, on Friday, September 20, at 11.00am.
Published in The Press from Sept. 16 to Sept. 18, 2019