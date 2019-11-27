SCOTT, Barry John:
On Monday, November 25, 2019, peacefully at Burwood Hospital; aged 82 years. Dearly loved husband of Ann, much loved father and father-in-law of Stephen and Jan, Julie, the late Russel, and Mandy and Jeff Haugh, much loved granddad and great-grandad, loved brother and brother-in-law of Diana and Bob (deceased) Green, Joy (deceased) and Trevor Bryan, loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews. The family wish to acknowledge the tender care extended to Barry by the staff at Burwood Hospital. Messages to the Scott family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A Gathering for Barry will be held in the Kaiapoi Workingmen's Club, 113 Raven Quay, Kaiapoi, on Friday, November 29, at 11.00am.
Published in The Press on Nov. 27, 2019