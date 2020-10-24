QUIRKE, Barry Thomas:
Passed away peacefully at Wairau Hospital, Blenheim, on October 17, 2020, aged 84 years. Dearly loved partner of Christine Holliday, and adored father of Richard, Jo (Melbourne), Matthew (deceased), and father-in-law to Ben Joosten, and extremely special Grandad to Molly. Loved brother of Terry Quirke (Brisbane), and Ann Liddall (Wellington). Messages to c/- PO Box 9, Blenheim 7240, or
https://www.forevermissed.com/barry-thomas-quirke/about At Barry's request, a private service has been held.
Published in The Press on Oct. 24, 2020