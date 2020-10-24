Barry QUIRKE

  • "To Christine and Barry's family, Sending you our deepest..."
    - Liz Clarke
  • "Dearest Christine. Was so shocked & sad to read of your..."
    - Jill Waghorn
Service Information
Cloudy Bay Funeral Services
15 Boyce Street
Springlands, Blenheim, Marlborough
035782004
QUIRKE, Barry Thomas:
Passed away peacefully at Wairau Hospital, Blenheim, on October 17, 2020, aged 84 years. Dearly loved partner of Christine Holliday, and adored father of Richard, Jo (Melbourne), Matthew (deceased), and father-in-law to Ben Joosten, and extremely special Grandad to Molly. Loved brother of Terry Quirke (Brisbane), and Ann Liddall (Wellington). Messages to c/- PO Box 9, Blenheim 7240, or
https://www.forevermissed.com/barry-thomas-quirke/about At Barry's request, a private service has been held.

Published in The Press on Oct. 24, 2020
