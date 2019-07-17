Barry PROSSER

PROSSER, Barry John:
On July 15, 2019. Dearly loved brother and brother-in-law of Dawn and David Moffat, Peter and Lorraine, and Geoffrey. Loved by all his nieces and nephews. Messages c/- the Prosser Family to PO Box 35046, Christchurch 8640. Flowers respectfully declined but donations to the St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be made at the service A celebration of Barry's life will be held at Dignity with Sincerity's Funeral Centre, 78 Brisbane Street, Waltham, Christchurch, on Friday, July 19, at 11.00am, thereafter a private cremation.

Published in The Press on July 17, 2019
