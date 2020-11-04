PHIPPS, Barry Donald:
On November 2, 2020, Barry Donald Phipps was called to the heavens to watch over us all. Barry was the dearly beloved son of the late Donald and Norma Phipps, father of Katrina Henry, loving partner of Tuk Manawatu-Hoeta, grandfather of Te Rakiamoa, Maddison, Evan, Gemma and Kyle, and affectionately known as ganggang to Azarlia, Halo and Havana. Barry was a beloved brother, uncle, stepfather and friend. Messages may be addressed to Phipps family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. Everyone who shared life with our Barry is welcome to come and pay their respects. Barry's service will be held at 11.00am, Tomorrow (Thursday), at the Tuahiwi Marae, 219 Tuahiwi Road.
Published in The Press on Nov. 4, 2020