Barry PHIPPS

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barry PHIPPS.
Service Information
Service
Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Tuahiwi Marae
219 Tuahiwi Road
View Map
Death Notice

PHIPPS, Barry Donald:
On November 2, 2020, Barry Donald Phipps was called to the heavens to watch over us all. Barry was the dearly beloved son of the late Donald and Norma Phipps, father of Katrina Henry, loving partner of Tuk Manawatu-Hoeta, grandfather of Te Rakiamoa, Maddison, Evan, Gemma and Kyle, and affectionately known as ganggang to Azarlia, Halo and Havana. Barry was a beloved brother, uncle, stepfather and friend. Messages may be addressed to Phipps family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. Everyone who shared life with our Barry is welcome to come and pay their respects. Barry's service will be held at 11.00am, Tomorrow (Thursday), at the Tuahiwi Marae, 219 Tuahiwi Road.

logo
Published in The Press on Nov. 4, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.