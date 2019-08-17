O'CARROLL, Barry John:
Passed away peacefully at home on August 15, 2019, aged 65 years. Much loved husband of Karen, adored father and father-in-law of Natalie and Kym Townsend, Cathy and Tom Heather, loved Baz of Hazel, and Jed Townsend, loved only son of Oonah and the late John, loved brother and brother-in-law of Olwyn and Peter Rae, loved uncle of Harry, and George Rae, loved son-in-law of Mary and the late Dick Clarke, a loved brother-in-law and uncle.
"Barry will be dearly missed."
Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Barry O'Carroll, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Celebration of Barry's life will be held in the Hawarden Memorial Hall, Horsley Down Road, Hawarden, on Wednesday, August 21, at 1.00pm, thereafter interment in the Horsley Down Cemetery.
Published in The Press on Aug. 17, 2019