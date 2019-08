O'CARROLL, Barry John:Passed away peacefully at home on August 15, 2019, aged 65 years. Much loved husband of Karen, adored father and father-in-law of Natalie and Kym Townsend, Cathy and Tom Heather, loved Baz of Hazel, and Jed Townsend, loved only son of Oonah and the late John, loved brother and brother-in-law of Olwyn and Peter Rae, loved uncle of Harry, and George Rae, loved son-in-law of Mary and the late Dick Clarke, a loved brother-in-law and uncle."Barry will be dearly missed."Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Barry O'Carroll, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Celebration of Barry's life will be held in the Hawarden Memorial Hall, Horsley Down Road, Hawarden, on Wednesday, August 21, at 1.00pm, thereafter interment in the Horsley Down Cemetery.