MALZARD, Barry Gordon:
Passed away peacefully with family by his side, on August 22, 2019, aged 81 years. Dearly loved husband, best friend, and soulmate of Marie, much loved and adored father of Gary and Nikki, Dianne and Phil, Christine and Graham, Heather, Penny and Nick, and Pru, treasured granddad of James and Annie, Phillip and Nicole, Georgina and Cam, Ben and Vy; Anna, Nick, Ben; Jordan, Sam; Jesse and Rosie; Jack, Sophie, and Josh, special great-grandad of Ollie (that 'wee fella').
"A special man to all
who knew him"
Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Barry Malzard, c/- PO Box 12216, Beckenham, Christchurch 8242. A Celebration of Barry's life will be held at The Rossendale Vineyard, 100 Old Tai Tapu Road, Kennedys Bush, on Monday, August 26, at 2.00pm. Private cremation to follow.
Published in The Press on Aug. 23, 2019