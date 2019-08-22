KIRWAN, Barry Edward:
On Tuesday, August 20, 2019, Barry passed away peacefully, surrounded by family. Aged 71 years. Loved father and father-in-law of Tracy and Denis, Mark, Wendy and Andy Harris, Blair and Tina. Loved grandfather of Jamie, Fraser, Ashleigh, Nikita, Ben, Emily, Zach, and Levi. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Margaret and John (deceased), Brian and Lyn. Loved uncle of Mandy, Dale, Robyn, Jacqui, and the late Rhys. Loved son of the late Arthur and Molly Kirwan.
"Will be sadly missed"
Thank you to all our families and friends who have helped us through this long journey, and the staff at Adriel Resthome for their care of Barry. A celebration of Barry's life will be held at Northbrook Chapel, Rossburn Receptions, Spark Lane (off Northbrook Rd), Rangiora, on Monday, August 26, at 11.00am. Followed by burial at St. Barnabas Church Cemetery, Woodend, at 3.00pm. Messages to the Kirwan family, c/- P O Box 79, Waipara 7447.
Published in The Press from Aug. 22 to Aug. 24, 2019