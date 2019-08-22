Barry KIRWAN

Guest Book
  • "Many happy childhood memories spent at Saltwater Creek. RIP..."
    - Dianne Pengelly
  • "KIRWAN, Barry Edward: Dearly loved brother and..."
    - Barry KIRWAN
    Published in: The Press
Service Information
Gulliver & Tyler Ltd
37 Blackett Street
Rangiora , Canterbury
7400
033138222
Death Notice

KIRWAN, Barry Edward:
On Tuesday, August 20, 2019, Barry passed away peacefully, surrounded by family. Aged 71 years. Loved father and father-in-law of Tracy and Denis, Mark, Wendy and Andy Harris, Blair and Tina. Loved grandfather of Jamie, Fraser, Ashleigh, Nikita, Ben, Emily, Zach, and Levi. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Margaret and John (deceased), Brian and Lyn. Loved uncle of Mandy, Dale, Robyn, Jacqui, and the late Rhys. Loved son of the late Arthur and Molly Kirwan.
"Will be sadly missed"
Thank you to all our families and friends who have helped us through this long journey, and the staff at Adriel Resthome for their care of Barry. A celebration of Barry's life will be held at Northbrook Chapel, Rossburn Receptions, Spark Lane (off Northbrook Rd), Rangiora, on Monday, August 26, at 11.00am. Followed by burial at St. Barnabas Church Cemetery, Woodend, at 3.00pm. Messages to the Kirwan family, c/- P O Box 79, Waipara 7447.

logo
Published in The Press from Aug. 22 to Aug. 24, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.