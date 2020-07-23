HUNT, Barry Simson:
Peacefully on July 17, 2020, in Masterton, aged 93 years. Adored husband of Virginia (Ginnie), brother of the late Diane. Much loved father and father-in-law of Tim and Anna, Jane, Chris and Shelley. Loved grandfather of Jessie, Lucy, Richard and Hattie, Maddy, Jack and Dougal. Proud great-grandfather of Lily and Zoe, Max and Poppy, Isobel and Georgia. Thank you to Dr John Gordon and all the staff at Lansdowne Park Lifestyle Village for the loving care of Barry. Messages to the Hunt family may be posted to 2 Plains Ave, Masterton 5810. A family celebration of Barry's life has been held.
Published in The Press on July 23, 2020