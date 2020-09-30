HOLLAND, Barry Norman:

Peacefully on Monday, September 28, 2020, in Christchurch, aged 83 years. Much loved Dad of Michele and Deborah (Deb), father-in-law of Andy and Gary. A loved Grandad of Sharmayne, Shelby and Sam, Aston, Sam, Ruby, and Flynn, and a Great-Grandad of Thea, Cora, and Noah. Will be fondly remembered by Yvonne. A special thank you to Radius Hawthorne for their care of Barry. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Christchurch Kidney Society Inc would be appreciated and can be made at the service. Messages for the family may be sent C/- PO Box 39127, Christchurch 8545. A Celebration of Barry's life will be held in our Chapel 65 Vickerys Road, Wigram, on Friday, October 2, at 2.30pm.







