Barry GOPPERTH

Guest Book
  • "Mike and Vanessa condolences on your loss all the best John..."
    - John Coffey
  • "Barry, I have fond memories of you walking your little fur..."
    - Neroli Brears
Death Notice

GOPPERTH, Barry John:
09.11.1943 - 06.04.2020
Loved son of the late Jean and Arnold Gopperth. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Roy, Carolyn and Bob McNiven, Garry and Diana Wade. Loyal and generous husband of Robyn. Very proud father and father-in-law of Michael and Vanessa, and David and Katrina. Adoring and loved Grandad of Emily, Adam, Harrison and Kate. Fisherman friend of Geoff Blackburn and longtime friend of Denis Perham. The family would like to thank the staff of Ward BG at Burwood Hospital for the exceptional care and compassion shown to Barry these last months.
A private man, a life well lived.
Messages to Robyn, Unit 34, Holly Lea Village, 123 Fendalton Road, Christchurch 8014.

Published in The Press on Apr. 11, 2020
