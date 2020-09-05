GALE, Barry Wilfred:
On August 27, 2020, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, aged 71 years. Dearly loved and treasured husband of Helen. Adored and much loved father and father-in-law of the late Jacqueline, and Amanda and Matt Burns. Dearly loved doting grandad, and jellybean supplier to Penelope, and Theo, and special companion of Bentley. Messages to the Gale family, c/- PO Box 26112, Christchurch 8148. In memory of Barry, donations to Motor Neurone Disease Association of New Zealand can be made online at bit.ly/bwgale3108. As per Barry's wishes, a private cremation has been held.
Published in The Press on Sept. 5, 2020