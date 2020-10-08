Barry EDWARDS

EDWARDS, Barry John:
Passed away in Greymouth with loving family by his side, on October 6, 2020, aged 77. Dearly loved husband of Susan, cherished and appreciated dad and father-in-law of Marietta and Grant Gibb, and Duncan and Charmaine, loved Grandad of Jason and Gina, and Brad and Kirsten, loved brother of Sheila, and the late Tony, loved brother-in-law of Diana and Brian, Kay and George (UK), and Sheila and Mark (UK), and a loved uncle of Claire, Ange, Jan, and Owen. Messages to 20 Cowper Street, Greymouth 7805. A Funeral Service to celebrate Barry's life will be held in the William Sampson Memorial Chapel, Tainui Street, Greymouth, Tomorrow (Friday), at 12 noon, followed by cremation on the Coast at the Westland Crematorium.

