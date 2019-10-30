EARLE, Barry Anthony:
Passed away peacefully on October 27, 2019, at Christchurch Hospital after a short illness. Much loved son of Dr and Mrs Tony Earle of Wanganui. Loved husband of Carol, brother and brother-in-law of Rob and Janet, David and Julie. Uncle and great-uncle to all his nephews and nieces. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance can be made at the service. Barry's funeral will be held at St Marks Chapel, 14A Henry Wigram Dr, Wigram, on Thursday, October 31, 2019, at 11.00am.
Published in The Press on Oct. 30, 2019