Barry DICKSON

  • "Heartbroken at the loss of Barry, a wonderful man who..."
    - Timothy J. Andrew
  • "So sorry to hear of the passing of Bazz. Sending..."
    - Donna Waiariki
DICKSON, Barry John:
Suddenly, but peacefully, Bazz passed away on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at Christchurch Hospital, aged 66. Beloved husband, Bazzman and best friend of Wendy. Loved Dad of Matt, Shaun, Phili, Dylan, and Logan. Cherished Grandpa of Bella, and Indy. Messages to the Dickson Family, c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. A celebration of Barry's life will be held in the Ferry Park Chapel, 297 Ferry Road, on Saturday, December 14, at 2.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.

Published in The Press on Dec. 12, 2019
