Guest Book
  • "Dear Martin ,Graham and Matt thinking of you and your..."
    - Stanley Chamberlain
  • "To Martin and Fiona, Graeme and Matthew, we are so sorry to..."
    - Merlene Harris
  • "Thinking of you all."
    - Andrew Muirhead
Service Information
Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
033599018
Death Notice

DARWENT, Barry:
On April 9, 2020, peacefully at Parklands Hospital, following a brief illness, aged 77 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Diane, loved father and father-in-law of Martin and Fiona (Whangarei), Graham (Abu Dhabi), and Matt and the late Angela, proud grandfather of Lachlan, Xavier, Corban; and Emma, and loved brother and brother-in-law of Geraldine and Jeff Booth (UK). Many thanks to the staff of Parklands Hospital for their wonderful care of Barry. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Barry Darwent, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Private cremation has taken place.

Published in The Press on Apr. 15, 2020
