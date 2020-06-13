COCKROFT, Barry Charles:

5.9.1962 – 9.6.2020

With sadness, we share Barry's passing. Dearly loved, precious and cherished son of his late Mum and Dad, Thelma and Les, who he dearly loved and was devoted to. Cherished, devoted and loving brother, so deeply and dearly loved by his sister Marilyn. Selfless and inspiring friend, loved and respected by his brother-in-law Dale. Loved special Uncle Barry to Holly and Luke, and proud great-uncle to Flynn and Nolan. Loved friend of Nancye Wearing; loved companion of his late dog Sam; loved nephew of Stan, Doreen and the late Lynne Nuttall; loved cousin of Ross and Lynn, Colin and Dell, Tony and Katrina, Tania and Dave, Keryn and Maureen; loved cousin of the Cockroft and Gilbert families; friend and loved cousin of Glennis and Warren, Fiona and Graham, Beth and their families; long time loved and respected friend of Murray, the late Claire and the late Robin, Diana and Melanie, and his Grosvenor mates. Barry will also be missed by his Lyttleton Marina yachting friends and all the friends he knew throughout his life. Barry was very passionate about his working life, a valued workmate and friend to many of his extended Downer family throughout his 42 years - he appreciated your friendship and working with you. Barry valued this special part of his life which began in Westport alongside his Dad and the team he learned from. Barry has been farewelled at a family celebration and thanksgiving service at St John's Anglican Church, Westport. Messages to Marilyn and Dale Wearing, 42 Eastons Rd, Westport 7825.

So dearly loved, so dearly missed, and in our hearts, forever sailing Lovelight.



"There is wonderful joy ahead"

Hagedorns Buller Funeral Services, FDANZ



