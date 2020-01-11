CLARK, Barry James:
14.12.1940 - 08.01.2020
Loved husband and soulmate of 60 years to Lynne. Son of the late Jimmy (Butch) and Jessie Clark. Loved and respected father and father-in-law of Debbie and Mark Ricketts, Michele and Steve Wallace, Aaron and Sonya Clark. Loved Bazzie to Gemma and Dallas, Ricky (deceased), Jessie and Damo, Ruby, Bryer, and Jory. Great-grand-Bazzie to Tori and Jorja. Loved brother of Heather Rae. Brother-in-law of Des and Wendy Green, David Guyton, Kay and Paul Guyton-Miller, and uncle to all his nieces and nephews.
Lost the battle but now
pain free and at peace.
As of Barry's wishes, a private service has been held. Messages to 115b Gladstone Road, Richmond 7020.
Published in The Press on Jan. 11, 2020