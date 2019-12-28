BROWN, Barry John:
Sadly, Barry passed away on December 25, 2019, aged 93 years. Dearly loved husband and friend of Nola for 65 years, dearly loved father and father-in-law of Mark and Sonia, Keryn and Mark Bragg, Duane and Lyn, dearly loved "Barry" of Jonathon and Laura, Daniel and Kirsten, James, and Oliver, Joshua and Mecaela, Dylan and Jess, and loved great-granddad of Lucas, and Marlee, and loved step-grandfather of Jeremy, Aimee, and Kathy, and their families.
"Memories are not framed in gold, nor hung for all to see,
but deep within our hearts, that's where you'll always be."
Special thanks to Annaliese Haven Rest Home for their loving care of Barry over the last few months. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Barry Brown, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to Dementia Canterbury would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Service to celebrate Barry's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on January 6, at 2.00pm, private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on Dec. 28, 2019