BRADLEY, Barry:
On Friday, December 20, 2019, passed away peacefully at Christchurch Hospital; aged 88 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Colleen, loved father of Suzanne and Raymond, and granddad of Brad. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Terry and Dolly, Neil and Linda, Betty and Denis, and the late Brian. Loved uncle of Daryl and Shellie.
"Sadly missed,
fondly remembered"
At Barry's request, a private family service has taken place. Messages to the Bradley family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443.
Published in The Press on Dec. 28, 2019