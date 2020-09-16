BATCHELOR, Barry John:
02.01.1946 - 12.09.2020
Barry passed away peacefully at home on September 12, 2020, aged 74 years. No more pain Hon. Dearly loved best mate and husband of Elaine and much loved father of Paula, Wayne (passed), Scott, Suzy and Missy, and partners. Loved grandad, great-grandad, brother and brother-in-law.
Forever loved and remembered.
Messages to the Batchelor Family, PO Box 35, Rangiora 7440. A Service to Celebrate Barry's life will be held at the Oxford Working Men's Club on Friday, September 18, at 1.30pm. Due to current Ministry of Health restrictions numbers will be limited to 100. To watch a livestream of the service please go to:
https://youtu.be/C_uCnKEVsMk
Published in The Press on Sept. 16, 2020