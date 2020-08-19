ASHWORTH, Barry James:
Peacefully and unexpectedly at home in Waipara on Wednesday, August 12, 2020. Aged 73 years. Dearly loved husband of Lynne for 50 years. Much loved father and father-in-law of Rebecca and Andrew, Derek and Lauree, and Rachel and Quentin. Loved grandad of Flynn, and Amelia; Devon; and Lavinia, Ruby, and Madeline. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Ross and Margaret, Peter and Trilby, Brent and Choi. Loved brother-in-law of Jill and Cliff, and Wendy.
"Will be sadly missed"
At Barry's request, a private family service has been held.
Published in The Press on Aug. 19, 2020