SHIPLEY, Barrie:
Barbara, Sara, Cameron, Duncan and their families wish to thank everyone for the amazing support during the past 8 months of Barrie's illness and your continued support since his passing. He was a loved husband, father, father-in-law and much loved Joe/Pop to his special grandchildren. Loved and respected member of our extended family and a special mate to his many good friends. Thank you for the phone calls, cards and messages, the meals, baking, flowers and donations to St John's Ambulance, are truly appreciated. A special thank you to our family and friends who travelled to Christchurch to be with us. Please accept this as our personal thank you.
"Love me tender"
Published in The Press on Feb. 1, 2020