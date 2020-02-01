Acknowledgment

SHIPLEY, Barrie:

Barbara, Sara, Cameron, Duncan and their families wish to thank everyone for the amazing support during the past 8 months of Barrie's illness and your continued support since his passing. He was a loved husband, father, father-in-law and much loved Joe/Pop to his special grandchildren. Loved and respected member of our extended family and a special mate to his many good friends. Thank you for the phone calls, cards and messages, the meals, baking, flowers and donations to St John's Ambulance, are truly appreciated. A special thank you to our family and friends who travelled to Christchurch to be with us. Please accept this as our personal thank you.

"Love me tender"



