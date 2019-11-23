SHIPLEY, Barrie Ronald:
Passed away at home on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, aged 71 years. Beloved husband of Barbara for 47 years. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Sara and Des, Cameron and Lisa, Duncan and Jodi. Adored Jo/Pop of Eva, Alexandra, Angus, Sam, Seth and Max and will be missed by Ruby and Yogi. Loved son of the late Georgina and Ron, and twin brother of the late Judith. Loved brother-in-law, uncle and friend. Many thanks to Oncology, Christchurch Hospital and St John for all their loving care of Barrie. In lieu of flowers donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be made online only at https://www.stjohn.org.nz/Support-us/donate/christmas-appeal-2019 Messages to the Shipley family c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A Funeral Service for Barrie will be held at the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, on Thursday, November 28, 2019, at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation.
Published in The Press from Nov. 23 to Nov. 26, 2019