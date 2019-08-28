ROSS, Barrie Herbert:
Passed away peacefully on Monday, August 26, 2019, aged 78 years. Loved father and father-in-law of Darryn and Suzanne, Sharon, Dean, and Julie and John. Loved grandad to Cameron, Kirsten, and Nicholas, Jennifer, and Charlotte. Dearly loved brother to Trevor, Marjorie, and Ngairie. A private cremation has been held. We welcome you to Darryn and Suzanne's home, Friday, August 30, at 12.00 noon to remember Barrie's life. Email to [email protected]
Published in The Press on Aug. 28, 2019