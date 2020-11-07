REYNOLDS, Barrie James:
Reg No: W17960, RNZN, WOREA. On October 29, 2020, at Christchurch; aged 73 years. Beloved husband of Minjian, loved son of the late Leila and George, loved brother and brother-in-law of Pamela and Jack Chapman, the late Gavin, and the late Carol Walker. Father of Lance, Shaun, and Carmen and a respected uncle of all his nieces and nephews. Messages to the Reynolds family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. At Barrie's request a private family service has been held.
Published in The Press on Nov. 7, 2020