PURKIS,
Barrie Michael (Buzz):
CMT No 928556
Passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 29, 2020, aged 81. Dearly adored husband of Maureen Jeffcott. Loved father and father-in-law of Rob and Janine, Keiron and Richard. A special Poppa to Mishka and a very treasured Buzzy and friend to the Jeffcott and Fidler families. He will be greatly missed. Thank you to the staff at WesleyCare for their thoughtfulness shown to our family and the wonderful care and attention Buzz received. In accordance with Buzz's wishes a private memorial service will be held at a later date. Messages may be sent to the family C/- PO Box 35, Rangiora 7440.
Published in The Press on Sept. 2, 2020