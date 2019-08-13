NEWTON, Barrie Thomas:
Passed away peacefully at Grey Base Hospital with loving family by his side on August 9, 2019, aged 78. Dearly loved husband and mate of Colleen, cherished dad and father-in-law of Janelle & Muzz, Hilary & Steve, and Kate & Colin, respected step-father and father-in-law of Garry & Natalie, and Michelle, loved grandad of his eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, loved brother and brother-in-law of the Newton family, a loved uncle, cousin and friend. Messages to 478 Sewell Street, Hokitika 7810. At Barrie's request a private funeral was held followed by cremation here on the Coast at the Westland Crematorium.
Published in The Press on Aug. 13, 2019