Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
033599018
logoMORRIS, Barrie Joseph:
Barrie left us suddenly on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, after failing health. He was the dearly loved husband of Sue, very much loved dad and father-in-law of Tim and Rachael, and the late Suzie, and a very Special Grandad to his darling little granddaughters Gemma, and Hayley, and much loved brother of Kevin.
A very kind and caring man.
Rest in Peace.
Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Barrie Morris, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A private family service for Barrie has been held.

Published in The Press on Jan. 28, 2020
