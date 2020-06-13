McCALLUM,
Barrie Alan John:
On June 8, 2020, passed away peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, with loving family by his side, aged 77 years. Dearly loved husband of 56 years to Rosemary. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Amanda and Rob Mitchell, Robert and Fran, Katrina and Nigel Gould, Bridget and Brendon Williamson. Treasured grandad of Victoria, Joshua and Natasha, Sophie, Ben, Grace, Amelia, Lucy, and Madeline; Anna, Nicholas; Georgia, Molly, Henry; Francesca, Mitchell, Isabelle, and Harry. Great-grandad of Mya. Special thanks to Ward 12, at Christchurch Hospital, for their special care of Barrie and the family. Messages may be addressed to: The Family of the late Barrie McCallum, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. Donations to Cardiac Companions Association would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Funeral Service for Barrie will be held at our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Friday, June 19, at 2.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on June 13, 2020