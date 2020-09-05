JONES,
Barrie Maitland Keil:
Passed away at home on September 1, 2020, aged 87 years. He was dearly loved by us all - Diana, Martin and Sarah, Tessa and Grant, Rolf Duncan and Deborah, Ivan and Penny, Sol and Becka, Emily, Rubee and Marijke, William, Max, Hugo, Jackson and Charlotte, Rosa and Isabelle. A private cremation has been held, and a family and friends celebration of Barrie's life will be held on October 3 at Cashmere Presbyterian Church Hall at 3.00pm. Please RSVP to [email protected]
Published in The Press on Sept. 5, 2020