HOY, Barrie Raymond:
On September 26, 2019, peacefully at Burwood Hospital, aged 82 years. Dearly loved husband of Valerie, loved father and father-in-law of Andrew and Kim Anh, and the late Carol, and grandfather of Jonas. Grateful thanks to the staff at Ward C1, Burwood Hospital, for their care and attention. Messages to the Hoy Family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Canterbury Charity Hospital would be appreciated and may be made at the service. Barrie's Funeral Service will be held at the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, Wilkinsons Road (off Gardiners Road), on Wednesday, October 2, at 1.30pm.
Published in The Press from Sept. 28 to Oct. 1, 2019