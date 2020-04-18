HOPKINS, Barrie Malcolm:
Passed away peacefully at Christchurch Public Hospital on April 7, 2020, at 6.25am, aged 83 years. Beloved husband of Carole Fay (married almost 60 years). He has left a gap in the lives of his children; son Richard and his wife Sue, daughter Amanda and her husband Brent, daughter Nichola and her husband John, and also his grandchildren and their families; Ben, Cory, Emily, Emma, Jessica, Alexandra and Aimee, whom he loved very dearly. He was so proud to be a great-grandad to Regan, Jaxon, Isla and Mason. Loved by his Mum and Dad (deceased), his sister Christine and her husband Terry, and his nephews Andrew and Adrian residing in Inverness, Scotland. My husband, you've left a gap in my heart, farewell sweetheart you always said every day "you know I love you" and I always replied with "I love you too." Enjoy your journey on that train knowing you are dearly loved and missed; you'll never
be forgotten.
Published in The Press on Apr. 18, 2020