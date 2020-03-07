GOODWIN, Barrie:
Sandra, Scott and Mayurie, Angela and Rob, Alex, Amie, Oliver, and Emily, extend their heartfelt thanks to all who have provided support by way of phone calls, visits, cards and messages, flowers, and baking, and attended the Celebration of Barrie's life. Thank you to those who donated generously to the Cancer Society in memory or Barrie. Barrie was a beloved husband, father and father-in-law, grandad, and friend. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement of our thanks.
Published in The Press on Mar. 7, 2020